COLOMBO Oct 8 Sri Lanka's 2016 total expenditure is estimated at 3.14 trillion rupees ($22.36 billion) while the total revenue, including foreign grants, is estimated at 1.79 trillion rupees, Cabinet Spokesman Rajitha Senarathne said on Thursday.

Senarathne said the Finance Minister sought the approval of the cabinet of ministers to present the appropriation bill for 2016 to Parliament on Oct. 23.

The budget document seen by Reuters showed that the Indian ocean island nation's total borrowing requirement from both foreign and domestic sources was estimated at 1.35 trillion rupees. ($1 = 140.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)