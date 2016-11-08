* Capital gain tax on land, houses considered - officials
* Targets are expected to be in line with the IMF
* Finance Minister hints of a people-friendly budget
* Consensus between govt coalition partners is the key -
analyst
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Nov 8 Sri Lanka's 2017 budget plan will
seek to boost revenues through a capital gain tax on properties,
simplify tax collection and offer incentives to spur exports,
though progress will depend on the coalition government agreeing
on economic priorities, analysts say.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, who will present the
budget on Thursday, expects to bring down the budget deficit to
4.7 percent of gross domestic product from this year's 5.4
percent in line with the commitment the government gave the
International Monetary Fund in return for securing a $1.5
billion loan.
"It will be a progress-oriented, people-friendly budget with
financial discipline," the businessman-turned-politician, told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Karunanayake said the budget will focus on proposals to
rectify incongruous export sector rules to create jobs.
The coalition government of President Maithripala Sirisena's
centre-left party and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's
centre-right party struggled to implement key 2016 budget
proposals as they disagreed on raising the value added tax (VAT)
until early this month.
Marie Diron, associate managing director at Moody's, said
the budget deficit will narrow but more slowly than currently
envisaged by the government under the IMF programme.
"Higher VAT rates and improved tax administration and
compliance through RAMIS are unlikely to narrow the deficit to
the extent current envisaged," she said.
"We think that there are risks that the deficits remain
larger than currently projected," Diron said, adding that slower
nominal GDP growth implies a possible rise in government debt in
the near term.
Karunanayake expects revenue to improve through a more
streamlined and simplified automated tax collection system,
known as the Revenue Administration Management Information
System (RAMIS).
The budget is also expected to introduce capital gain tax on
properties with less than 10-year ownership and a lower tax
regime to boost faltering investment, government officials say.
Karunanayake said the authorities have more than doubled
personal tax files to 1.4 million this year from the last year's
599,000 in a move to raise Sri Lanka's low tax compliance rate.
The government's medium-term economic strategy foresees
cutting the deficit to 3.5 percent of GDP by 2020 while
increasing the direct taxes.
The government faced a debt and balance-of-payments crisis
early this year before the IMF came to the rescue with the loan
in May. The central bank expects the $82 billion economy to grow
between 5-5.5 percent this year, higher than last year's 4.8
percent.
Subashini Abeyasinghe, senior researcher at Colombo-based
Verité Research, said consensus in the coalition government
around the budget proposals will be critical for making
progress.
"Lack of consensus like this year ... will lead to reversal
of the proposals and a significant amount of uncertainty,"
Abeyasinghe said.
"I think we need to see much more coordination and
consistency between the president and the prime minister."
(Additional reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)