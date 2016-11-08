* Capital gain tax on land, houses considered - officials

* Targets are expected to be in line with the IMF

* Finance Minister hints of a people-friendly budget

* Consensus between govt coalition partners is the key - analyst

By Shihar Aneez

COLOMBO, Nov 8 Sri Lanka's 2017 budget plan will seek to boost revenues through a capital gain tax on properties, simplify tax collection and offer incentives to spur exports, though progress will depend on the coalition government agreeing on economic priorities, analysts say.

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, who will present the budget on Thursday, expects to bring down the budget deficit to 4.7 percent of gross domestic product from this year's 5.4 percent in line with the commitment the government gave the International Monetary Fund in return for securing a $1.5 billion loan.

"It will be a progress-oriented, people-friendly budget with financial discipline," the businessman-turned-politician, told Reuters on Tuesday.

Karunanayake said the budget will focus on proposals to rectify incongruous export sector rules to create jobs.

The coalition government of President Maithripala Sirisena's centre-left party and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's centre-right party struggled to implement key 2016 budget proposals as they disagreed on raising the value added tax (VAT) until early this month.

Marie Diron, associate managing director at Moody's, said the budget deficit will narrow but more slowly than currently envisaged by the government under the IMF programme.

"Higher VAT rates and improved tax administration and compliance through RAMIS are unlikely to narrow the deficit to the extent current envisaged," she said.

"We think that there are risks that the deficits remain larger than currently projected," Diron said, adding that slower nominal GDP growth implies a possible rise in government debt in the near term.

Karunanayake expects revenue to improve through a more streamlined and simplified automated tax collection system, known as the Revenue Administration Management Information System (RAMIS).

The budget is also expected to introduce capital gain tax on properties with less than 10-year ownership and a lower tax regime to boost faltering investment, government officials say.

Karunanayake said the authorities have more than doubled personal tax files to 1.4 million this year from the last year's 599,000 in a move to raise Sri Lanka's low tax compliance rate.

The government's medium-term economic strategy foresees cutting the deficit to 3.5 percent of GDP by 2020 while increasing the direct taxes.

The government faced a debt and balance-of-payments crisis early this year before the IMF came to the rescue with the loan in May. The central bank expects the $82 billion economy to grow between 5-5.5 percent this year, higher than last year's 4.8 percent.

Subashini Abeyasinghe, senior researcher at Colombo-based Verité Research, said consensus in the coalition government around the budget proposals will be critical for making progress.

"Lack of consensus like this year ... will lead to reversal of the proposals and a significant amount of uncertainty," Abeyasinghe said.

"I think we need to see much more coordination and consistency between the president and the prime minister." (Additional reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)