* Sri Lanka to start bunkering in Hambantota port before
June 15
* Hopes to handle 55,000 tonnes initially; to expand to
650,000
* Opening of unit has been delayed since May 2011
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, May 16 Sri Lanka will start bunkering
operations by June 15 at its newly built $95 million ship
fueling unit in the deep south port in Hambantota with an
initial capacity of 55,000 tonnes, the head of the state-run
Ports Authority told Reuters on Friday.
The much-delayed bunkering terminal was originally due to
open the ship fuel facility in May 2011, six months after
President Mahinda Rajapaksa launched the $1.5 billion port in
his home town of Hambantota.
"We will start before June 15. Everything is tested and we
are getting the first parcel most probably in the first week of
June," Priyath Wickrama, chairman of the state-run Sri Lanka
Ports Authority (SLPA) told Reuters in an interview.
"We are starting from zero. So the first year is going to be
a promotional year. We will give (bunkering services) at the
lowest possible rate in the Indian subcontinent."
The unit will initially handle 55,000 tonnes of shipping
fuel with eight tanks and is expected to add a further 100,000
tonnes in a second phase. Wickrama said it could be expanded up
to 650,000 tonnes depending on the demand, but gave no details.
The SLPA is targeting 300,000-400,000 tonnes of sales in the
first year and then to expand it to 1 million tonnes per annum
within five years, Wickrama said.
He said another 3.5 million tonnes of capacity could be
built up for fuel and transshipments in the future.
China's Exim Bank loaned 85 percent of the $77 million
original estimated cost for the first phase. However, the SLPA
was forced to borrow a further $18 million from the state-run
Bank of Ceylon.
The SLPA will operate the bunkering unit through its fully
owned private firm Magampura Port Management Company.
STRATEGIC PORT
Hambantota port is located at a strategic location along an
ancient "silk route" for trade and one of the world's biggest
East-West shipping lanes.
Wickrama said the port is operating as a transshipment point
for vessels from India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand to
the Middle East and Africa. On average, 25 vessels call at the
port every month.
Opposition politicians and economists have said Hambantota
port has yet to deliver expected economic benefits with revenue
recorded at 1 billion rupees ($7.67 million) in 2013, rising
from around 400 million rupees in 2012.
However, Wickrama said the port's business activities will
pick up with bunkering and eight new berths in the second phase,
which is expected to be completed by 2015.
Colombo port, the $67 billion economy's main commercial
harbour, which has a shipping fuel storage capacity of around
33,000 tonnes per month, is facing "huge constraints" of storage
space, according to bunker suppliers.
Wickrama said the SLPA had already discussed with all main
shipping lines calling Colombo port and is in the process of
extending Hambantota bunkering services through existing Colombo
terminal services agreements.
"We are trying to put this bunkering component also into that
agreement. Every ship has to wait 2-3 hours outside Colombo
port. Instead of waiting, they can get bunkers from Hambantota."
"We will monitor the Indian sub continent bunker price and
always we will maintain a price below that," he said.
($1 = 130.3250 Sri Lanka Rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez, editing by David Evans)