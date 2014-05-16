* Sri Lanka to start bunkering in Hambantota port before June 15

* Hopes to handle 55,000 tonnes initially; to expand to 650,000

* Opening of unit has been delayed since May 2011

By Shihar Aneez

COLOMBO, May 16 Sri Lanka will start bunkering operations by June 15 at its newly built $95 million ship fueling unit in the deep south port in Hambantota with an initial capacity of 55,000 tonnes, the head of the state-run Ports Authority told Reuters on Friday.

The much-delayed bunkering terminal was originally due to open the ship fuel facility in May 2011, six months after President Mahinda Rajapaksa launched the $1.5 billion port in his home town of Hambantota.

"We will start before June 15. Everything is tested and we are getting the first parcel most probably in the first week of June," Priyath Wickrama, chairman of the state-run Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) told Reuters in an interview.

"We are starting from zero. So the first year is going to be a promotional year. We will give (bunkering services) at the lowest possible rate in the Indian subcontinent."

The unit will initially handle 55,000 tonnes of shipping fuel with eight tanks and is expected to add a further 100,000 tonnes in a second phase. Wickrama said it could be expanded up to 650,000 tonnes depending on the demand, but gave no details.

The SLPA is targeting 300,000-400,000 tonnes of sales in the first year and then to expand it to 1 million tonnes per annum within five years, Wickrama said.

He said another 3.5 million tonnes of capacity could be built up for fuel and transshipments in the future.

China's Exim Bank loaned 85 percent of the $77 million original estimated cost for the first phase. However, the SLPA was forced to borrow a further $18 million from the state-run Bank of Ceylon.

The SLPA will operate the bunkering unit through its fully owned private firm Magampura Port Management Company.

STRATEGIC PORT

Hambantota port is located at a strategic location along an ancient "silk route" for trade and one of the world's biggest East-West shipping lanes.

Wickrama said the port is operating as a transshipment point for vessels from India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand to the Middle East and Africa. On average, 25 vessels call at the port every month.

Opposition politicians and economists have said Hambantota port has yet to deliver expected economic benefits with revenue recorded at 1 billion rupees ($7.67 million) in 2013, rising from around 400 million rupees in 2012.

However, Wickrama said the port's business activities will pick up with bunkering and eight new berths in the second phase, which is expected to be completed by 2015.

Colombo port, the $67 billion economy's main commercial harbour, which has a shipping fuel storage capacity of around 33,000 tonnes per month, is facing "huge constraints" of storage space, according to bunker suppliers.

Wickrama said the SLPA had already discussed with all main shipping lines calling Colombo port and is in the process of extending Hambantota bunkering services through existing Colombo terminal services agreements.

"We are trying to put this bunkering component also into that agreement. Every ship has to wait 2-3 hours outside Colombo port. Instead of waiting, they can get bunkers from Hambantota."

"We will monitor the Indian sub continent bunker price and always we will maintain a price below that," he said.

($1 = 130.3250 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez, editing by David Evans)