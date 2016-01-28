Jan 28 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri Lanka 124-month t-bond yield 11.14 pct at auction - central bank * Sri Lanka 171-month t-bond yield 11.53 pct at auction - central bank * Sri Lanka central bank rejects all 58-month t-bond bids at auction * Sri Lanka central bank rejects all 349-month t-bond bids at auction

Source text: (bit.ly/1Sl07Sd) (Bengaluru newsroom)