BRIEF-Bhagyanagar India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 20.8 million rupees versus profit 745,000 rupees year ago
Jan 28 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:
* Sri Lanka 124-month t-bond yield 11.14 pct at auction - central bank * Sri Lanka 171-month t-bond yield 11.53 pct at auction - central bank * Sri Lanka central bank rejects all 58-month t-bond bids at auction * Sri Lanka central bank rejects all 349-month t-bond bids at auction
Source text: (bit.ly/1Sl07Sd) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 20.8 million rupees versus profit 745,000 rupees year ago
* Announces appointment of Ashokkumar Gupta as chairman Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOg4KT) Further company coverage: