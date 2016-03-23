BRIEF-IGC Foils approves issue of 7.8 mln shares on preferential basis
* Says approved proposal for issue of 77,60,000 equity shares on preferential basis
March 23 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:
* Sri Lanka sells $38.88 mln of 3-month development bonds at 6-month libor + floating rate of 407.14 bps - cenbank * Sri Lanka sells $52.00 mln of 6-month development bonds at 6-month libor + floating rate of 414.23 bps - cenbank * Sri Lanka sells $203.46 mln of 12-month development bonds at 6-month libor + floating rate of 439.20 bps - cenbank * Sri Lanka sells $71.00 mln of 24-month development bonds at 6-month libor + floating rate of 448.73 bps - cenbank
Source text: (bit.ly/1RkxCRp) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says approved proposal for issue of 77,60,000 equity shares on preferential basis
HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - Asian credits traded slightly tighter on Tuesday as regional stock markets generally took their cue from an overnight rise in the US. New issues were active with four issuers marketing new US dollar notes and a few announcing mandates.