US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
Dec 15 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:
* Sri Lanka's 2015 Q3 growth 4.82 pct y/y -statistics department * Sri Lanka revises 2015 Q2 GDP to 6.01 pct y/y from 6.7 pct -statistics department * Sri Lanka revises 2015 Q1 GDP to 4.9 pct y/y from previously revised 4.4 pct -statistics department * Sri Lanka GDP growth for the first three quarters is 5.2 pct y/y - statistics department
Source text: bit.ly/1YcBexd (Bengaluru newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)