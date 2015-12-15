* Q2 GDP revised to 6.0 pct y/y from 6.7 pct

* Imports and exports sluggish in July-Sept

* Q3 service growth less than half Q2 pace (Adds details, comment)

By Shihar Aneez

Dec 15 Sri Lanka's annual economic growth slowed to 4.8 percent in the third quarter, compared to a downwardly-revised 6.0 percent in April-June as services including trade crimped overall expansion, government data showed on Tuesday.

Agriculture grew by 6.9 percent from a year earlier, industry by 6.2 percent, but services expanded only 3.4 percent.

Services, which account for over half of growth, had annual expansion of 7.9 percent in the previous quarter.

"The services sector has dragged the overall growth," said Shiran Fernando, an analyst at Colombo-based Frontier Research.

"Imports and exports have been sluggish in the quarter and that was the main reason for the slow growth in the services," he said.

During July and August, exporters and importers waited for policy direction on the rupee, as the central bank defended the local currency heavily. On Sept. 3, the central bank allowed the rupee to float.

The Department of Census and Statistics revised down growth in second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) to 6 percent from 6.7 percent, while it revised up the first quarter pace to 4.9 percent from 4.4 percent.

The island nation's GDP in first three quarters of this year expanded 5.2 percent, compared to 2.4 percent in the same period a year ago, the data showed. Sri Lanka's economy expanded 4.5 percent last year on a new GDP index with a base year of 2010.

Sri Lanka's 2016 budget had expected the economy to expand by 6 percent this year and 7-8 percent in the following years.

However, the International Monetary Fund has projected an estimated 5.2 percent for 2015 and 5.5 percent each year through 2020. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)