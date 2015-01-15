COLOMBO Jan 15 Sri Lanka's newly elected
leader, Maithripala Sirisena, appointed international banker
Arjuna Mahendran as head of the central bank, with immediate
effect, the government said on Thursday.
Mahendran, an Oxford-educated graduate, has nearly 30 years
of experience in the financial services industry across Asia,
serving in both private companies and public sector bodies.
He holds an MA in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from
Oxford and his most recent position was chief investment officer
at Dubai-based Emirates NBD's wealth management arm.
Mahendran was the former head of the island nation's
state-run Board of Investment under the government headed by
current Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe between 2001 and
2004.
The veteran banker was the managing director of HSBC in Asia
from 2008 to 2013 before moving to Emirates NBD Wealth
Management. He has also worked at international lender Credit
Suisse.
Former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal, a
political appointee since 2006, resigned on Friday after
Rajapaksa lost his bid to be re-elected president for a third
term.
Under Cabraal, Sri Lanka achieved annual average growth of
6.8 percent for an economy now worth $76 billion a year, and
inflation held in single digits for more than 70 straight
months.
Some independent economists and opposition politicians,
however, say some macroeconomic data have been massaged in
recent years to present a rosier picture, attract investors and
get lower rates on foreign loans. Cabraal rejected those claims.
Sirisena's coalition government, headed by the pro-business
United National Party, has said it will audit the economic
numbers before deciding on economic policies.
