COLOMBO, April 23 Sri Lanka's central bank
Governor Arjuna Mahendran has resumed his duties after a more
than five-week voluntary leave of absence after being cleared by
a panel investigating a controversial government bond auction.
The panel of legal experts probing the Feb. 27 auction said
on Sunday that it had cleared the central bank chief of any
direct role in the decision to increase the size of the sale by
10 times, while calling for tighter supervision of the
government's borrowing office.
"The governor is in office today for the first time after he
went on leave," a central bank official said on Thursday
condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to
media.
Mahendran, when contacted, declined to comment, saying he
was busy in a meeting.
Mahendran went on leave of absence on March 16 after
opposition parties pressed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's
government to sack him and hold an independent investigation
into the bond auction. The prime minister appointed the
three-member panel to probe the deal.
Mahendran, a Sri Lankan-born Singapore national, was
questioned by Sri Lanka's anti-corruption authority and banned
from traveling abroad.
At the auction, the government raised more than 10 billion
rupees ($75.2 million) from the sale of a 30-year treasury bonds
at a yield of 11.73 percent, after initially offering just 1
billion rupees with an indicative price of 9.5 percent.
The main opposition says the higher yield would cost the
government an extra 45 billion rupees ($338.60 million) and has
alleged that the government has been trying to cover up the
issue with a simple commission report.
Deputy Investment Minister Eran Wickramaratne rejected the
opposition claim on the losses, but said the deal has caused
damage to the Wickremesinghe government.
"Once the report on the probe is tabled, the parliament
should decide if there should be any further investigation into
it," he told reporters.
($1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
