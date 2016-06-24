COLOMBO, June 24 Sri Lanka Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran will not seek an extension of his term until a parliamentary committee clears his name from allegations leveled against him, the government said on Friday.

The opposition and most of the country's civil society organisations have accused Mahendran of alleged involvement in bond dealings favouring to a firm related to his son-in law. His current term ends on June 30.

Mahendran has denied any wrongdoing.

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has been looking into the allegations.

"Central Bank Governor Arjun Mahendran informed the Monetary Board that he will not seek an extension until the COPE clears his name," the Government's Information Department said in a text message.

