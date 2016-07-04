COLOMBO, July 4 Sri Lanka's new central bank
chief pledged on Monday to maintain the monetary authority's
independence in decision making and to avoid policies that lead
to boom and bust cycles.
Indrajith Coomaraswamy, a former central banker, became the
14th governor of the central bank when he took office on Monday
for a six-year term. President Maithripala Sirisena appointed
the veteran economist to help quell uncertainty after the
previous governor declined to seek reappointment.
Successive Sri Lankan leaders have appointed central bank
heads of their choice outside the monetary authority or civil
service since 2004. The political appointments have sometimes
been criticised as being biased towards governments in power.
"I have spoken to our leaders too about this that the
central bank does its work independently and in a technical way
and discreetly advises the government about what we think is the
best way forward ... which the central bank has responsibility,"
he told the staff in his inaugural speech.
He also said the central bank needs to get away from a cycle
of stop-go policies of creating artificial periods of boom
through misaligned policies.
The 66-year old Coomaraswamy was a former director of
economic affairs at the Commonwealth Secretariat. He faces stiff
challenges, including stabilising a faltering rupee, averting a
balance of payments and debt crisis and boosting a sluggish
economy.
Many civil society organisations and political parties,
including the opposition, have welcomed Coomaraswamy's
appointment.
Arjuna Mahendran, the former central bank chief who took up
his post in January 2015, stepped down on Thursday amid a
corruption investigation that embroiled his son-in-law in a bond
scam. Mahendran has denied any wrongdoing, but the ongoing
investigations have perturbed financial markets.
Volatility in the rupee currency seen last week
calmed down after Coomaraswamy's appointment as markets expect
some key policy changes from the new governor, dealers said.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)