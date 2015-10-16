Oct 16 Central Bank of Sri Lanka

* Sri Lanka to issue 25 bln rupees treasury bills via auction on Oct 21 - Cenbank * Sri Lanka to issue 5 bln rupees of 91-day t-bills via auction - Cenbank * Sri Lanka to issue 9 bln rupees of 182-day t-bills via auction - Cenbank * Sri Lanka to issue 11 bln rupees of 364-day t-bills via auction - Cenbank

