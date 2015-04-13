COLOMBO, April 13 - Position: Central Bank
Governor of Sri Lanka
Incumbent: Arjuna Mahendran
Date of Birth: July 16, 1959
Term: Appointed on January 15th, 2015 for a six-year term.
Key facts:
- Mahendran is the 13th governor in the Sri Lankan central
bank's 65-year history. He also serves as chairman of the
monetary board which sets monetary policy.
- Mahendran, an Oxford-educated graduate, has nearly 30
years of experience in the financial services industry across
Asia, having served in both private companies and public sector
organisations.
- He holds an MA in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from
Oxford and his most recent position was chief investment officer
at Dubai-based Emirates NBD's wealth management arm and oversaw
the expansion of the Emirates NBD knowledge base, its research
capabilities and the bank's trading strategies.
- Mahendran, a Sri Lankan Tamil-born Singapore national, was
the former head of the island nation's state-run Board of
Investment under the government headed by Prime Minister Ranil
Wickremesinghe between 2001 and 2004.
-The veteran banker was the managing director of HSBC in
Asia from 2008 to 2013 before moving to Emirates NBD Wealth
Management. He has also worked at international lender Credit
Suisse.
