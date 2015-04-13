COLOMBO, April 13 - Position: Central Bank Governor of Sri Lanka

Incumbent: Arjuna Mahendran

Date of Birth: July 16, 1959

Term: Appointed on January 15th, 2015 for a six-year term.

Key facts:

- Mahendran is the 13th governor in the Sri Lankan central bank's 65-year history. He also serves as chairman of the monetary board which sets monetary policy.

- Mahendran, an Oxford-educated graduate, has nearly 30 years of experience in the financial services industry across Asia, having served in both private companies and public sector organisations.

- He holds an MA in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from Oxford and his most recent position was chief investment officer at Dubai-based Emirates NBD's wealth management arm and oversaw the expansion of the Emirates NBD knowledge base, its research capabilities and the bank's trading strategies.

- Mahendran, a Sri Lankan Tamil-born Singapore national, was the former head of the island nation's state-run Board of Investment under the government headed by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe between 2001 and 2004.

-The veteran banker was the managing director of HSBC in Asia from 2008 to 2013 before moving to Emirates NBD Wealth Management. He has also worked at international lender Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani & Shri Navaratnam)