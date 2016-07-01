COLOMBO, July 1 The president of Sri Lanka will
appoint a new central bank chief after receiving a
recommendation from the island nation's finance minister, who is
set to return from a visit to Japan on July 3, government
officials said on Friday.
A recommendation by Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake is
required for President Maithripala Sirisena to appoint the
governor of the central bank, the government's Department of
Information said in a statement.
"Accordingly he will be appointed once the Finance Minister,
who is presently abroad on an official mission, returns to the
country and submits his recommendation," it added.
Karunanayake is expected to be at work on July 4, following
his return late on the night of the third, Sisira Wijesinghe,
media secretary of the finance ministry, told Reuters.
