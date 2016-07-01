COLOMBO, July 1 The president of Sri Lanka will appoint a new central bank chief after receiving a recommendation from the island nation's finance minister, who is set to return from a visit to Japan on July 3, government officials said on Friday.

A recommendation by Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake is required for President Maithripala Sirisena to appoint the governor of the central bank, the government's Department of Information said in a statement.

"Accordingly he will be appointed once the Finance Minister, who is presently abroad on an official mission, returns to the country and submits his recommendation," it added.

Karunanayake is expected to be at work on July 4, following his return late on the night of the third, Sisira Wijesinghe, media secretary of the finance ministry, told Reuters. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)