By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal

Dec 30 Sri Lanka's central bank on Wednesday raised the statutory reserve ratio for commercial banks by 150 basis points to 7.50 percent, to stabilise a rupee hovering near record lows.

The central bank left its key interest rates unchanged, at record lows. A Reuters poll had predicted rates would be raised by 25 bps.

The central bank's "Monetary Board is of the view that external sector policies already implemented need to be further supported by some monetary policy tightening," the bank said in a statement.

The reserve ratio is the percentage of deposits a bank must hold as reserves rather than lend out. Increasing it tends to tighten credit.

Wednesday's increase was the first in Sri Lanka since April 2011. It takes effect on Jan. 16.

The move came as the rupee reached a record low of 144.25 per dollar on Wednesday. The currency has fallen 6.5 percent since the central bank allowed it to float on Sept. 4 and dropped 9 percent so far this year.

After a rate cut in April, private-sector credit grew 26.3 percent in October from a year earlier, compared with 13.9 percent growth in March. The central bank imposed some restrictions on vehicle imports to curb dollar outflows.

"If the current excess liquidity in the domestic money market continues to remain high for an extended period, it could lead to an undue expansion in monetary aggregates, fuelling future inflation in the economy," central bank also said.

Sri Lanka consumer prices rose to a 10-month high in November.

Facing a balance-of payments shortfall, Sri Lanka will begin negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a stand-by facility, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesing said earlier this month.

"This could be the first step towards the rate hike" said Shiran Fernando, an analyst at Colombo-based Frontier Research. "They are first trying to tightening the excess liquidity before a rate hike."

The central bank kept its standing deposit facility rate at 6.00 percent and the standing lending facility rate at 7.50 percent.

The central bank's move should not have a significant impact on economic growth, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayka said.

"We will achieve the target growth of 6-7.5 percent," he told Reuters.

Yields on the benchmark 364-day Treasury bill rose by 19 basis points to 7.30 percent, its highest since Aug. 28, at the weekly auction on Wednesday, before the rate announcement.

For the central bank statement: bit.ly/1OZyaKF)