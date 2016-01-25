(Adds comments, details, dateline)
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO Jan 25 Sri Lanka's central bank kept
its key policy interest rates unchanged on Monday, saying the
effects of previous adjustments are still trickling down into
the economy while private sector credit growth will decelerate
slowly.
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka left the standing deposit
facility (SDF) rate and the standing lending facility rate
(SLFR) at 6 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.
"The Monetary Board observed that the policy adjustments
made on the monetary and external fronts are still being
transmitted gradually to the macro economy," the bank said
referring to its previous adjustments including a currency float
and a rise in commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio (SRR).
"The increase in SRR also induced an upward adjustment in
market interest rates, and the growth of credit extended to the
private sector by commercial banks is expected to decelerate in
the period ahead, albeit with a time lag."
Six of 11 analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted the rates
would be unchanged, with the others expecting a hike.
The SRR, which was raised 150 bps in last month monetary
policy, was left unchanged at 7.50 percent.
Some analysts had expected the central bank to be hawkish,
seeking to help ease the pressure on the rupee. The currency has
been hit by broad strength in the dollar after the U.S. Federal
Reserve signaled a turn in policy last year, and followed up
with a rate hike in December.
The rupee hit a record low of 144.30 earlier this
month and has been hovering around that level since. It has
fallen 6.4 percent since it was free floated on Sept. 4.
Slowing global growth, the government's loose monetary and
expansionary fiscal policies, and a balance of payments
challenge have also weighed on the rupee.
"It's more of a wait and see strategy," said Shiran
Fernando, an analyst at Colombo-based Frontier Research.
Since April, when the central bank last cut its key policy
rates after a change in government led to a review of
infrastructure projects and a slowdown public spending, private
sector credit growth has picked up. November data showed a rise
of 27 percent on-year, compared to 13.9 percent in March.
The trade deficit narrowed for the fifth consecutive month
in November 2015, though on a cumulative basis, it deficit
expanded marginally by 1.0 percent $7.57 billion during the
first eleven months of the year, the central bank said.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)