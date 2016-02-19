Feb 19 Sri Lanka's central bank unexpectedly
raised its key policy interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) on
Friday, saying "certain risks to macroeconomic stability
continue."
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka raised the standing deposit
facility (SDF) rate to 6.50 percent and the standing lending
facility rate (SLFR) to 8 percent. (bit.ly/1mLXNas)
Nine out of 14 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll had
predicted the bank would keep the SDFR and the SLFR steady.
The commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio, which was
raised 150 bps with effect from Jan. 16, was left unchanged at
7.50 percent.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Samantha Kareen Nair
in Bengaluru Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)