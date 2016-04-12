COLOMBO, April 12 Sri Lanka's central bank
governor said on Tuesday that he saw no need for further
interest rate hikes unless there is a sudden spike in credit
growth.
Governor Arjuna Mahendran was speaking a day after the
International Monetary Fund asked the bank to be prepared to
tighten monetary policy further if core inflation and private
credit growth continued to grow.
"I would say that is not necessary if the economy continues
to achieve a soft landing that has been planned. So we are
hopeful that there won't be a need for further hikes in interest
rates," Mahendran told reporters in Colombo.
"Of course, the central bank reserves the right to tighten
monetary policy if the growth of credit suddenly spikes up in
the future."
The central bank has tightened monetary policy twice by
increasing commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio by 150
basis points from Jan. 16 and key policy rates by 50 basis
points on Feb. 25 from a record low.
Market lending rates have already risen more than the
February hike in key policy rates, with the average prime
lending rates gaining 136 basis points since the central bank
announced its first hawkish move in the last week of December.
Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy,
transport, rice and coconuts, edged down to 4.5 percent last
month from February's 33-month high of 5.7 percent.
Private sector credit growth was at 25.7 percent in January,
accelerating from 25.1 percent in December, the latest central
bank data showed.
Sri Lanka is facing a looming balance of payments crisis
because of a foreign outflow of about $2 billion from government
securities since January last year and is in a debt trap, partly
due to heavy infrastructure borrowing by the past government.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Hugh Lawson)