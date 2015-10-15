Oct 15 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri Lanka sells $277.50 mln of 12-month development bonds at 6-month LIBOR + floating rate of 335.95 bps - cenbank * Sri Lanka sells $2.50 mln of 39-month development bonds at 6-month LIBOR + floating rate of 370.00 bps - cenbank * Sri Lanka sells $50.00 mln of 56-month development bonds at 6-month LIBOR + floating rate of 405.00 bps - cenbank

Source text: bit.ly/1jCgMmC (Bengaluru newsroom)