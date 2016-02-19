US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Feb 19 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:
* Sri Lanka sells $247.15 mln of 13-month development bonds at 6-month Libor + floating rate of 388.83 bps - cenbank * Sri Lanka does not accept any bids at 52-month development bond auction - cenbank * Sri Lanka sells $47.0 mln of 26-month development bonds at 6-month Libor + floating rate of 424.79 bps - cenbank
Source text: (bit.ly/1QpRLEj) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)