Feb 19 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri Lanka sells $247.15 mln of 13-month development bonds at 6-month Libor + floating rate of 388.83 bps - cenbank * Sri Lanka does not accept any bids at 52-month development bond auction - cenbank * Sri Lanka sells $47.0 mln of 26-month development bonds at 6-month Libor + floating rate of 424.79 bps - cenbank

Source text: (bit.ly/1QpRLEj) (Bengaluru newsroom)