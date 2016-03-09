March 9 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri Lanka sells $85.36 mln of 3-month development bonds at 6-month libor + floating rate of 371.65 bps - cenbank * Sri Lanka sells $45 mln of 5-month development bonds at 6-month libor + floating rate of 381.22 bps - cenbank * Sri Lanka sells $69.49 mln of 12-month development bonds at 6-month libor + floating rate of 430.89 bps - cenbank * Sri Lanka sells $6.13 mln of 25-month development bonds at 6-month libor + floating rate of 444.58 bps - cenbank

Source text: (bit.ly/1QCUpK4) (Bengaluru newsroom)