June 29 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri Lanka central bank says 182-day t-bill yield 9.86 pct at auction vs 9.83 pct last week * Sri Lanka central bank says 91-day t-bill yield 8.88 pct at auction vs 8.86 pct last week * Sri Lanka central bank says 364-day t-bill yield 10.55 pct at auction vs 10.55 pct last week

Source text: bit.ly/292hJV5 (Bengaluru newsroom)