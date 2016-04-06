April 6 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri Lanka central bank says 91-day t-bill yield 8.47 pct at auction vs 8.90 pct last week

* Sri Lanka central bank says 182-day t-bill yield 9.57 pct at auction vs 9.76 pct last week

* Sri Lanka central bank says 364-day t-bill yield 10.23 pct at auction vs 10.64 pct last week

