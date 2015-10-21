TAKE A LOOK-Asia inflation: S. Korea inflation eases from near 5-year high
South Korea's annual inflation eased slightly in April from a near five-year high as utility and fresh food costs fell, with prices still reflecting improving consumption and the economy's ongoing recovery. To see stories on inflation data in Asia, double click in the brackets: APRIL 2017 > S.Korea inflation slows, but still near c.bank target > Thai April headline consumer prices rise, below fcast > Vietnam's annual April inflation rate slows