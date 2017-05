Feb 10 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri Lanka central bank says 182-day t-bill yield 7.57 pct at auction vs 7.40 pct a week ago * Sri Lanka central bank says 364-day t-bill yield 7.95 pct at auction vs 7.87 pct a week ago

Source text: bit.ly/1WdK2xq (Bengaluru newsroom)