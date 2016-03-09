BRIEF-Dabur India says unit entered SPA to buy D & A Cosmetics Proprietary
* Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary
March 9 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:
* Sri Lanka central bank does not accept any bids at 91-day t-bill auction * Sri Lanka central bank does not accept any bids at 182-day t-bill auction * Sri Lanka central bank does not accept any bids at 364-day t-bill auction
Source text: (bit.ly/1QCSZiu) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary
NEW DELHI, May 17 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, bouyed by optimism surrounding a favourable monsoon rains forecast.