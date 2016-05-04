May 4 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri Lanka central bank says 91-day t-bill yield 8.52 pct at auction vs 8.45 pct last week

* Sri Lanka central bank says 364-day t-bill yield 10.27 pct at auction vs 10.17 pct last week

* Sri Lanka central bank says 182-day t-bill yield 9.63 pct at auction vs 9.53 pct last week

