May 11 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri Lanka central bank does not accept any bids at 91-day t-bill auction

* Sri Lanka central bank says 182-day t-bill yield 9.40 pct at auction vs 9.63 pct last week

* Sri Lanka central bank says 364-day t-bill yield 10.37 pct at auction vs 10.27 pct last week

