BRIEF-Coral India Finance and Housing to consider sub-division of shares
* Says to consider sub division of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:
* Sri Lanka central bank does not accept any bids at 91-day t-bill auction
* Sri Lanka central bank says 182-day t-bill yield 9.40 pct at auction vs 9.63 pct last week
* Sri Lanka central bank says 364-day t-bill yield 10.37 pct at auction vs 10.27 pct last week
* Says recommended a dividend of INR 5 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: