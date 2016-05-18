US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher ahead Trump's budget plan
* Futures up: Dow 46 pts, S&P 3.75 pts, Nasdaq 14.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
May 18 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:
* Sri Lanka central bank says 91-day t-bill yield 8.66 pct at auction
* Sri Lanka central bank says 364-day t-bill yield 10.48 pct at auction vs 10.37 pct last week
* Sri Lanka central bank does not accept any bids at 182-day t-bill auction
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 387.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was INR 5.81 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: