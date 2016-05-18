May 18 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri Lanka central bank says 91-day t-bill yield 8.66 pct at auction

* Sri Lanka central bank says 364-day t-bill yield 10.48 pct at auction vs 10.37 pct last week

* Sri Lanka central bank does not accept any bids at 182-day t-bill auction

Source text - (bit.ly/1V8PYKG) (Bengaluru newsroom)