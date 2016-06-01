June 1 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri Lanka central bank says 91-day t-bill yield 8.80 pct at auction vs 8.71 pct last week

* Sri Lanka central bank says 182-day t-bill yield 9.75 pct at auction vs 9.67 pct last week

* Sri Lanka central bank says 364-day t-bill yield 10.52 pct at auction

