March 30 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri Lanka central bank says 91-day t-bill yield 8.90 pct at auction vs 8.30 pct last week * Sri Lanka central bank says 182-day t-bill yield 9.76 pct at auction vs 9.29 pct last week * Sri Lanka central bank says 364-day t-bill yield 10.64 pct at auction vs 9.90 pct last week

Source text: (bit.ly/1Ticfop) (Bengaluru newsroom)