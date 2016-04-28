BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences receives ANDA approval for Amlodipine, Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets
* Says Jubilant receives ANDA approval for Amlodipine and Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets
April 28 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:
* Sri Lanka 30-month t-bond yield 11.53 pct at auction - central bank
* Sri Lanka 48-month t-bond yield 11.78 pct at auction - central bank
* Sri Lanka 77-month t-bond yield 11.98 pct at auction - central bank
Source text - (bit.ly/1NW9Yck) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says Jubilant receives ANDA approval for Amlodipine and Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.