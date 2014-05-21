COLOMBO May 21 Sri Lanka blocked two more news
websites critical of the government, media rights groups said on
Wednesday, a move press groups see as intended to intimidate
critics of President Mahinda Rajapaksa's administration.
Media rights groups said the blocking of
www.srilankamirror.com and www.theindependent.lk violated basic
rights guaranteed by the constitution. The government has
already blocked at least eight news websites.
"We had news items criticising the government that would
have been the reason for blocking our site," said Subash
Jayawardene, editor of the www.theindependent.lk.
Sri Lankan authorities initially blocked news websites
during and after the final phase of a 26-year war against
separatists Tamil Tiger rebels, banning the rebels' main website
in 2008.
The government is under heavy pressure to address rights
issues and ensure media freedom after a U.S.-backed United
Nations resolution was passed in March urging the country to
prosecute war criminals.
"Our stories were credible and reported with responsibility.
But the government may not have liked the stories we published,"
Kalum Shivantha, editor of the www.srilankamirror.com, told
Reuters.
The websites were blocked by the state-run Telecommunication
Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka, which is overseen by
Rajapaksa.
Officials at the commission were not immediately available
for comment.
Media rights groups say least 14 Sri Lankan media workers
have been killed since the beginning of 2006 and several media
institutions have been attacked, but no one has been prosecuted.
Many media institutions are controlled indirectly by
government proxies, media rights groups say.
In 2012 police raided and closed two news websites including
www.srilankamirror.com, arresting nine people including eight
journalists on charges of defaming Rajapaksa and reporting news
in an "incorrect and vulgar manner". They were later released
but their computers were confiscated.
Sri Lanka is ranked 165th out of 180 countries in the 2014
Reporters Without Borders press freedom index.
