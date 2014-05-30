By Marc Jones LONDON, May 30 Sri Lanka's central bank is creating room to cut interest rates again, its governor said on Friday, adding it would keep intervening in currency markets to prevent a too-rapid rise in the country's rupee currency. Sri Lanka's economy has been gradually recovering since a decades-long civil war ended in 2009, and the central bank has been cutting rates to try to drive down stubbornly high borrowing costs in the real economy. Official interest rates have been coming down for the last year and half and are now 6.5 percent, but banks and other lenders are still charging firms and consumers roughly double that, stifling business. "There is a lot a space being created for some more dovish action," central bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters ahead of an investment roadshow. "Our (monetary policy) stance is appropriate for now but it's more towards the dovish side." Cabraal said he would keep a close eye on developments over the next six months to assess whether banks were heeding his call to pass on the central bank's lower rates. Private sector credit in Sri Lanka grew 4.3 percent year-on-year in March, according to latest data, its slowest since May 2010 and a roughly third of what it was a year ago. "In the next six months we will be watching closely to see whether there is an entire adjustment of credit, and hopefully in the next six months to one year it will be taking place," Cabraal said. "So for now we are on hold (with interest rates)... the transmission mechanism occurring at a fairly slow place which tells us it is unlikely that there will be a material change that will prompt us to take action in the near term." RUPEE INTERVENTION Cabraal said Sri Lanka's roadshow was to drum up interest in the country's equity market as it continues to repair damage from a trading scandal. Another headwind he is keen to try to control is a buoyant Sri Lankan rupee, which has risen 3 percent since last August. The central bank has kept the gains in check by buying dollars in the currency market. "I think that the trend we are seeing today with our internal account seeing many inflows from different sources, and what we will probably see in the next few years, is a tendency for the rupee to appreciate," Cabraal said. "But we are keen that whatever movement takes place happens in a fairly gradual manner... We don't have an upper pain threshold, what we have is more of a volatility tolerance threshold." Sri Lanka has forecast economic growth of 7.8 percent for this year and hopes to stabilise the rate at an average of over 8 percent. Cabraal said the sweeping election victory for business- friendly Narendra Modi in neighbouring India this month was likely to provide a welcome uplift. "I think that augers well for India certainly and we would probably have a very favourable impact felt on our country as well," he said. "An India moving at a rapid pace and with a stable government always is a good factor for Sri Lanka." (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)