By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO, March 25
Sri Lanka's President
Maithripala Sirisena headed to Beijing on Wednesday seeking to
end a stalemate over China's biggest investment project in the
island which his administration has suspended over allegations
of wrongdoing.
The review of the $1.4 billion Colombo port city project
ordered by Sirisena after he took office in January has become a
sore point, with neither side showing signs of backing down.
China, which has invested millions of dollars in Sri Lanka's
infrastructure since the end of the civil war in 2009, has
defended the port project, saying it was in line with local laws
and any cancellation would deter foreign investors.
But Colombo says the project awarded to China Communications
Construction Co Ltd lacked government approvals and
in particular has questioned the transfer of 20 hectares of land
to the Chinese firm on an outright basis, saying it impinged on
national sovereignty.
Sri Lankan finance minister Ravi Karunanayake who is
accompanying the president to China said they hoped to persuade
Beijing about their commitment to tackle corruption in
government contracts.
"We are doing exactly what the president of China is doing,
resolutely fighting against the corruption," Karunanayake told
reporters.
Another official said Sirisena will in particular discuss
Chinese ownership of land with Chinese leaders, an issue that
has also drawn concern in neighbouring India which sees it as a
security threat, overlooking a strategic port.
Sri Lanka also owes China $5.3 billion in loans for
infrastructure projects that members of the new administration
want to be renegotiated on easier terms.
But a former Sri Lankan diplomat cautioned the government
against going too hard on Chinese investments in the island
which are seen as part of a Chinese plan to build a network of
projects around the Indian Ocean and extend its influence.
"The West and India cannot pick up the slack. Therefore it
is to be hoped that President Sirisena will restore the
excellence of the Sino-Lankan relationship which has been
somewhat bruised," Dayan Jayatilake said.
(Additional reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)