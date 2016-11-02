By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO
COLOMBO Nov 2 China has criticised Sri Lankan
allegations of bribery in the awarding of contracts to Chinese
firms worth billions of dollars, saying it should have a greater
sense of gratitude for development assistance.
The comments to reporters were the strongest since President
Maithripala Sirisena took office last year, vowing to
investigate corruption allegations in projects such as the $1.4
billion Colombo port and real estate development deal as well as
loans taken out by Colombo under the previous administration.
Wang Yingqi, the commercial counsellor at the Chinese
embassy in Colombo, said on Tuesday the Sri Lankan government
had not given any evidence to support the allegations of
corruption.
"We're still waiting for the results of the investigation
into the allegations. But so far we have not got any idea," he
told reporters.
Chinese Ambassador Yi Xianliang said none of the allegations
had been proved.
"We have the documents, we have the contracts. Those
contracts were checked by the attorney-general, cabinet,
parliament," Yi said. "...Sri Lankan people and government
should have some gratitude for the things given."
Colombo took loans at 5.8 percent interest rate last year
from Europe, against the 2 percent rate that Chinese loans came
with to fund the port projects, Yi said.
"And yet they say Europe is cheaper. Is this fair?" Yi
asked.
Sirisena's government, faced with a debt and balance of
payments crisis, last month asked the Chinese to resume work on
Colombo port, the country's largest foreign direct investment
project.
China has stepped up its infrastructure push across South
Asia, making inroads in a region that India has considered its
zone of influence.
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is trying to push
back against Chinese involvement in projects, offering financial
and technical assistance of its own.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Nick Macfie)