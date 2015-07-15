By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO, July 15
COLOMBO, July 15 Sri Lanka is seeking cheaper
funding sources to replace billions of dollars in debt from
Chinese banks, government officials said, as the six-month-old
government distances itself from Beijing weeks before a general
election.
The government is seeking to consolidate its power in the
Aug. 17 vote after reformer Maithripala Sirisena was elected
president in January. The pro-China leader he ousted - Mahinda
Rajapaksa - is staging a comeback bid.
Sirisena had suspended most Chinese-backed infrastructure
projects started under Rajapaksa, who has denied allegations of
corruption and overpricing in contract awards.
Sirisena's reformist coalition is in talks to replace about
70 percent of the more than $5 billion in debt from Chinese
lenders with loans at cheaper interest rates and longer
durations from other sources, two finance ministry officials
involved in the negotiations said.
The move follows failed government efforts to negotiate more
favourable terms with the Chinese banks, and the finance
ministry is looking at options including borrowing from lenders
in Japan, the United States or Europe, a top government official
said.
"Money is there at a cheaper rate and for a longer tenure,"
he said.
Sri Lanka has sought to pursue a more global foreign policy
since the new government was formed, breaking with the previous
pursuit of close ties with China.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake has been exploring ways
his nation could borrow at lower rates after concluding from a
trip to Japan this month that loans could be obtained for
between 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent, a senior finance ministry
official said.
Sri Lanka's government has 16 ongoing Chinese-backed
infrastructure projects which depend on $4 billion in borrowing
from the Export-Import Bank of China (Exim Bank) and the rates
of interest are between 2.5 percent and 9 percent, finance
ministry data shows.
Chinese officials have said the rates of interest are only 2
percent. But the data shows there are extra fees that add to
cost the servicing the loan.
The Chinese embassy in Colombo said it was unaware of the
government's move to replace the loans. Embassy officials had
earlier told Reuters that the government can't renegotiate the
loan terms.
The Aug. 17 poll will likely see a battle between the
current Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Rajapaksa, who
helped crush a 26-year insurgency against Tamil Tiger rebels in
2009 and who retains a strong following among the electorate.
Allies say if Rajapaksa comes to power, he would immediately
resume Chinese projects suspended by the Sirisena government.
($1 = 133.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Writing by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Biju Dwarakanath)