COLOMBO Jan 16 Sri Lanka's new government on
Friday said it will review a $1.5 billion port deal with China
Communications Construction Co Ltd over concerns
about the Chinese company getting land on a freehold basis in a
high security zone.
Sri Lanka's neighbour India has also raised security
concerns over the project as a large portion of cargoes bound
for India are transhipped through Colombo port.
"You cannot have land given on a freehold basis to another
country in a high security zone. The project has to be
completely looked at," Kabeer Hashim, Sri Lanka's new investment
promotion minister, told reporters after taking office.
"When you sell land or give it in outright grant in a high
security zone next to the port, it is a problem," he said.
New Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, during last month's
presidential election campaign, said he would scrap the port
project if his party came to power. Mithripala Sirisena, backed
by Wickremesinghe's party, won the election to unseat former
President Mahinda Rajapaksa last week.
Under the proposed deal, 108 hectares of land will be given
to the Chinese firm to cover its investment costs, including 20
hectares on an outright basis and the rest on a 99-year lease.
An Indian diplomat who has knowledge of the project told
Reuters the 20-hectare plot is a security concern because of the
large number of India-bound cargoes that pass through Colombo
port.
Chinese President Xi Jinping launched the port project,
which will be built on reclaimed land in the capital, Colombo,
when he visited in September last year.
Wickremesinghe's pro-business United National Party says
some development deals struck by the previous government, which
was heavily dependent on China for infrastructure, did not
follow appropriate tender procedures and were not transparent.
The port development, which is to be built on 233 hectares
of reclaimed land, would include shopping malls, a water sports
area, a mini golf course, hotels, apartments and marinas.
India has become increasingly worried about China's
influence in Sri Lanka. Rajapaksa's administration in November
allowed a Chinese submarine and a warship to dock at Colombo,
despite concerns raised by India.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Tom Hogue)