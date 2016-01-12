COLOMBO Jan 12 Sri Lanka is to go ahead with a
$1.4 billion Chinese-backed real estate project after some
changes to its terms, a minister said on Tuesday, signalling
readiness to accept more Chinese investment in the face of a
balance-of-payment crisis.
President Maithripala Sirisena's new government suspended
the project, which includes apartments, shopping malls, a water
sports area, a golf course, hotels and marinas next to Colombo's
main port, in March last year citing various irregularities
including a lack of proper permits and approvals.
"The port city will be started. We will down-size the
proposed land. We have to sign the deal again for the better
future of the country," Sujeewa Senasinghe, junior international
trade minister, told reporters.
He said the irregularities were being addressed in a review
of the project.
The new government is trying to speed up procedures for
foreign direct investment and liberalising foreign exchange
market to attract more dollar inflows to face a
balance-of-payments crisis. It is also seeking an IMF loan.
The Sri Lankan company CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd,
which is handling the project for Chinese investor, China
Communications Construction Co Ltd (CCCC), signed
the original deal under the then government of the
China-friendly former leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.
The project was initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping in
2014 and was emblematic of China's strategy of developing a
maritime Silk Road from Asia to Europe.
But it has alarmed Sri Lanka's big neighbour, India, which
is wary of China's growing influence in the Indian Ocean,
especially after visits to Sri Lanka by two Chinese submarines
in 2014.
India sees the project as a threat in its backyard and has
been sympathetic to Sirisena's reformist rule.
Liang Thow Ming, chief sales and marketing officer of CHEC
Port City Colombo confirmed that discussions were going on with
the government to get the project back on track.
"We're both keen to come to a resolution," he told Reuters.
The Sri Lankan government said in September it would be
exposed to the risk of claims from the Chinese investor if the
government failed to obtain approvals needed by the project
within two months.
CCCC had estimated when the project was suspended in March
that the shutdown would result in losses of more than $380,000 a
day.
The project plot is a fenced-off tract of boulders dumped by
what used to be a sandy beach.
Environmentalists and fishermen have opposed the project,
saying it would damage the environment.
