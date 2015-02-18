By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO
COLOMBO Feb 18 Sri Lanka's prime minister said
on Wednesday a $1.5 billion luxury real estate deal with China
was signed without cabinet approval and without following
procedures, and launched a new investigation to uncover any
corruption.
The last government entered into the deal with China, dubbed
Port City, to build an offshore development on reclaimed land
next to Colombo port. Critics say the details of the deal were
not revealed and the environmental study not made public.
India has opposed part of the agreement that would give
ownership to 20 hectares of land on a freehold basis to a
Chinese state-owned company, next to Colombo port which
primarily serves India for trans-shipment.
When he was in opposition, Prime Minister Ranil
Wickremesinghe said he would scrap the project.
On Wednesday, he said two committees would investigate the
deal after the results of an initial investigation showed
irregularities, but that the government had not decided to stop
the project.
"All the activities of the Port City deal were done without
transparency and without following many legal procedures. The
agreement was signed without cabinet approval," he told
parliament.
"If there was anything against the law while signing the
agreement, if there has been any corruption, if there are any
conditions detrimental to the country, we will take necessary
actions," Wickremesinghe said.
China is keen to ensure the safety of its investments in Sri
Lanka. Sri Lanka's foreign minister will visit China next week.
Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena is expected to visit
China by the end of March.
A Chinese embassy official in Colombo said China
acknowledged the government's decision to investigate.
"But it is an obligation of a democratic government to
respect an international bilateral agreement reached with
another country by the previous government," the official said.
Wickremesinghe's statement came as Sirisena, who unseated
former president and close China ally Mahinda Rajapaksa in Jan.
8 polls, was on a four-day visit to India.
Cabinet Spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said on Feb. 5 the new
government would allow the Port City to go ahead. However,
Wickremesinghe later said the initial probe was not over.
The port city is planned on 233 hectares of reclaimed land
in Colombo. Under the proposed deal, 108 hectares would be taken
over by China Communications Construction Co Ltd,
including 20 hectares on an outright basis and the rest on a
99-year lease.
The development would include shopping malls, water sports,
golf, hotels, apartments and marinas.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Frank
Jack Daniel)