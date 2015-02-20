By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO
COLOMBO Feb 20 Sri Lanka is reconsidering the
outright transfer of a parcel of land to China under a $1.5
billion port city deal signed by a previous government, the
energy minister said, amid concerns it could be used for Chinese
naval activity.
China's port and other infrastructure investments in Sri
Lanka are under the scanner ever since former president Mahinda
Rajapaksa lost power in an election last month. He had pursued
close ties with Beijing, drawing neighbouring India's ire.
Under the plan, 108 hectares of land next to the main
commercial port of Colombo would be taken over by China
Communications Construction Co Ltd, including 20
hectares on an outright basis and the rest on a 99-year lease.
The development would include shopping malls, water sports,
golf, hotels, apartments and marinas.
"There is a new suggestion not to give freehold land and
that land should be controlled and subjected to the Sri Lankan
law," Power and Energy Minister Champika Ranawaka told a Foreign
Correspondents Association Forum.
India, which lost out to China in infrastructure development
on the Indian Ocean island, was in particular worried about the
security threat posed by Chinese ownership of land, aggravated
by the docking of submarines in Colombo last year.
India and China are building ties but they remain wary of
each other because of a long-running territorial dispute in the
Himalayas and a more recent contest for influence across the
Indian Ocean through which much of their trade transits.
Sri Lanka's new President Maithripala Sirisena has promised
a balanced foreign policy.
Ranawaka said China had played a key role in building the
war-battered nation's infrastructure but Colombo could not
become a "tributary state".
"There was a serious suspicion because of the submarines. If
the Colombo port and port city are going to be used for military
operation by Chinese government, then it will create serious
problem in India and here in Sri Lanka as well," he said.
Sirisena, who was in India this week, is expected to travel
to China next month.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Nick Macfie)