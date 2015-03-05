(Adds Chinese foreign ministry comment)
COLOMBO, March 5 Sri Lanka could take legal
action against a Chinese firm for not halting work on a $1.5
billion luxury real estate project until a probe is completed, a
government minister said.
Sri Lanka's new government is reviewing the award of the
project to China Communications Construction Co Ltd (CCCC)
because of allegations the previous administration
breached laws and sidestepped environmental rules for the deal.
The project, which risks getting involved in a diplomatic
row, involves development of a port city on reclaimed land in
the capital Colombo, complete with shopping malls, a water
sports area, golf course, hotels, apartments and marinas.
Sri Lanka's Investment Promotion Minister, Kabeer Hashim,
said the Board of Investment (BOI) had asked the Chinese firm
last month to halt the project until the investigation was
completed.
However, the port city construction had actually been
accelerated since the new government came in.
"Rightfully, they should stop," Hashim told Reuters on
Wednesday. "The ministry of ports will take necessary action to
halt the work until this inquiry is done."
If it was not stopped, he said, "Then legal action will be
instituted against them to not proceed any further."
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China
understood and respected the desire of Sri Lanka's new
government to improve the investment environment.
"We believe that Sri Lanka will take into account the
overall picture of friendly bilateral ties and the basic
interests of Sri Lanka's national development to appropriately
resolve the relevant issue to maintain the confidence of Chinese
companies investing in Sri Lanka," she told reporters on
Thursday.
An official in CCCC's investor relations department said the
firm was not aware of the minister's latest remarks.
"The government has made some suggestions during its review
but there has been no mention of cancelling the project," said
the Beijing-based official, who declined to be identified,
citing company policy.
China has said the port city and another port under
development in southern Sri Lanka were good for the country as
tens of thousands of jobs would be created and millions of
dollars of foreign direct investment would come in.
China has emerged as a major investor in the Indian Ocean
island state, building ports and highways in a diplomatic push
that has drawn concern in neighbouring India, which has uneasy
relations with Beijing.
