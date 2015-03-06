(Adds Chinese Foreign Ministry comment)
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, March 5 Sri Lanka suspended a $1.5
billion Chinese luxury real estate project in Colombo on
Thursday until it obtains required government approvals, a move
that risks a diplomatic row with its biggest foreign investor.
The new government, elected in January promising to end the
corruption it said was rife, decided at a cabinet meeting to
suspend the project critics have called a sweetheart deal
between China and the previous administration.
The project, the biggest of several Chinese investments in
Sri Lankan ports and infrastructure, involves a port on
reclaimed land in the capital, complete with shopping malls, a
water sports area, golf course, hotels, apartments and marinas.
Government spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said the China
Communications Construction Co Ltd (CCCC) project had been
launched "without relevant approvals from concerned
institutions". The government has said the deal was not
transparent and did not meet environmental standards.
China's Foreign Ministry said Sri Lanka had informed China
of its decision, "stressing that the move was a suspension and
not cancellation of the project", spokeswoman Hua Chunying told
reporters in Beijing.
"China will continue to pay close attention to how the
situation develops," she added.
The project has also raised security concerns in
neighbouring India, which has uneasy relations with China,
because it appears to be part of a larger plan by Beijing to
expand its presence and influence in the Indian Ocean region.
The project was to give the Chinese firm 108 hectares of
land as payment, some of it outright and the rest on a 99-year
lease, and that aspect of the deal worries India because many
India-bound cargoes pass through Colombo.
China has said the Colombo port and another port under
development in southern Sri Lanka were good for the country as
tens of thousands of jobs would be created and millions of
dollars of foreign direct investment would come in.
Earlier on Thursday, before the cabinet decision, the
Chinese Foreign Ministry said it hoped Colombo would resolve the
issue in a way that maintains the confidence of Chinese firms
investing in Sri Lanka.
China has emerged as a major investor in the Indian Ocean
island state, focusing on building ports and highways.
Sri Lanka had threatened legal action against the Chinese
firm if it went ahead with work on the port project.
