SHANGHAI, March 10 Sri Lanka has granted
approval for a $1.4 billion Chinese-backed real estate project
in Colombo to resume construction next week, ending a year-long
delay, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.
Sri Lanka's international trade minister, Malik
Samarawickrama, was quoted by Xinhua as saying cabinet had
granted approval for the project, which is funded by China
Communication Construction Company (CCCC) and
locally handled by CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd.
"They can go ahead and start work as all our matters
pertaining to the project have been resolved. Next week we will
officially inform the Chinese company," he said.
CCCC was not immediately available to comment outside office
hours.
President Maithripala Sirisena's new government suspended
the project, which includes apartments, shopping malls, a water
sports area, a golf course, hotels and marinas next to Colombo's
main port, in March last year citing various irregularities
including a lack of proper permits and approvals.
CCCC had estimated when the project was suspended in March
that the shutdown would result in losses of more than $380,000 a
day.
