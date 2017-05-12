(Corrects spelling of port Hambantota in paragraph 10)
COLOMBO May 11 Sri Lanka has rejected China's
request to dock one of its submarines in Colombo this month, two
senior government officials said on Thursday as the Indian prime
minister landed in the island nation.
Sri Lanka last allowed a Chinese submarine to dock in the
capital of Colombo in October 2014, a move that triggered fierce
opposition from its northern neighbour India, which worries
about growing Chinese activity in a country it has long viewed
as part of its area of influence.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sri Lanka on
Thursday for a two-day official visit.
A senior Sri Lankan government official said China's request
to dock one of its submarines in Colombo this month had been
rejected. He said Sri Lanka was "unlikely" to agree to China's
request to dock the submarine at any time, given India's
concerns. The official asked not to be named because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
The second official, at the defence ministry, also said
China's request to dock this month had been rejected but that a
decision on a further docking had been postponed.
"It might happen later," the second official told Reuters,
adding that China had requested approval to use the port around
May 16 "sometime back".
A source close to the Chinese embassy in Colombo confirmed
that China had requested permission for the submarine visit but
was still awaiting a response.
China has invested heavily in Sri Lanka in recent years,
funding airports, roads, railways and ports, unsettling India,
traditionally the closest economic partner of the island nation
of 21 million people.
More than 70 percent of the trans-shipment in Colombo port
comes from India.
Sri Lanka is finalising a plan to lease 80 percent of its
loss-making Hambantota port to China for 99 years, but the deal
has been delayed because of opposition from trade unions.
The Sri Lankan government also wants to establish a
petroleum hub with the help of India in the eastern port city of
Trincomalee, where Lanka IOC, the subsidiary of Indian
Oil Corporation, handles 15 out of 99 oil tanks.
A 1987 accord between India and Sri Lanka provides that
their territories not be used for activities deemed prejudicial
to each other's unity, integrity and security.
