China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.9 pct
COLOMBO Nov 4 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Tuesday:
Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct)
received accepted this last at auction when
week week bids accepted last
91-day - - - - 6.15 182-day 15,745 10,620 5.84 - 6.23 364-day 29,977 11,541 6.00 6.00 6.00
Total 45,722 22,161
NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. The central bank did not offer 91-day t-bills at the auction this week. The central bank last accepted bids in the 91-day on Sept. 17. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* U.S. economy shows only modest signs of inflation pressure -Fed