COLOMBO Nov 4 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Tuesday:

Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct)

received accepted this last at auction when

week week bids accepted last

91-day - - - - 6.15 182-day 15,745 10,620 5.84 - 6.23 364-day 29,977 11,541 6.00 6.00 6.00

Total 45,722 22,161

NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. The central bank did not offer 91-day t-bills at the auction this week. The central bank last accepted bids in the 91-day on Sept. 17. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)