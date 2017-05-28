* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since
2003
* Some landslide, flood areas are not accessible-officials
* Rescue efforts continue to find 111 missing in disaster
* Government seeks international help in rescue operation
By Dinuka Liyanawatte
AGALAWATTE, Sri Lanka, May 28 Landslides and
floods in Sri Lanka have killed at least 151 people and the
country faces the risk of more mudslides as torrential rains
continue, officials said on Sunday.
More than 100 people are still missing after the worst rains
in the Indian Ocean island since 2003.
The state-run National Building Research Organization warned
people in seven out of the country's 25 districts to evacuate
from unstable slopes if rains continue for the next 24 hours.
The Department of Meteorology said there could be heavy rain
falls of above 100 millimeters in central Sri Lanka within the
next 36 hours.
The death toll has risen to 151, while 111 people are still
reported missing and 95 injured, the state-run Disaster
Management Center said.
Nearly 500,000 people have been affected by the disaster,
the worst since the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, and the downpours
have displaced over 100,000 Sri Lankans.
People in Agalawatte, 74 km (46 miles) from the capital
Colombo, said they were losing hope of water levels falling
soon.
"All access to our village is cut off. A landslide took
place inside the village and several houses are buried. But
nobody could go to that place," Mohomed Abdulla, 46, told
Reuters in Agalawatte, a town in western coastal district of
Kalutara, where 47 people have died and 62 are missing.
Rescue efforts are under way but are hampered by lack of
drinking water, lack of electricity and continued rain.
Reuters witnessed some people stranded on the upper floors
of their homes and some houses were flooded up to roof level.
Civilians and relief officials, sailing in boats,
distributed food, water, and relief items.
Sri Lanka has already appealed for international assistance
from the United Nations and neighbouring countries.
Some areas in the southern coastal district of Galle,
popular with foreign tourists, have not received relief
materials due to lack of access.
"My entire village is cut off and nobody can come to this
village," C.M. Chandrapla, 54, told Reuters over the phone from
the tourist village of Neluwa. "There are no supplies for the
past two days. Water has gone above three-storey buildings and
people survive by running onto higher ground."
Sri Lankan military and rescue teams have used boats and
helicopters, but they said access to some areas was very
difficult.
Military spokesman Roshan Senevirathne said more than 2,000
military personnel had been deployed to help the police and
civilian agencies.
The wettest time of the year in Sri Lanka's south is usually
from May to September.
Sri Lankan meteorology officials said the rains were the
worst since 2003 and they expected more in the coming days.
(Additional reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar
Aneez; Editing by Stephen Powell)