ROME, June 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A severe
drought followed by floods has slashed agricultural production
in Sri Lanka, leaving some 900,000 people facing food
insecurity, the United Nations said, warning that without help
the situation might further deteriorate.
Production of rice, the country's staple food, is forecast
to drop almost 40 percent to 2.7 million tonnes in 2017, the
U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food
Programme (WFP) said in a report on Thursday.
Other crops including pulses, chillies and onion are also
expected to take a blow, it said.
Sri Lanka was hit by the worst drought in four decades last
year, with poor rains continuing into 2017, causing many farmers
to lose their crops and income, the agencies said.
In May, the situation was exacerbated by the worst
torrential rains in 14 years, which triggered floods and
landslides in the country's southwest, killing some 200 people
and forcing many from their homes.
But in drought-affected areas in the north, rains were not
sufficient to replenish reservoirs, and the second 2017 rice
paddy harvest is expected to be at least 24 percent lower than
last year's, said FAO official Cristina Coslet.
"The level of water in irrigation reservoirs is still well
below the average," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by
phone.
Some 225,000 households - or 900,000 people - face food
insecurity, and have been forced to eat less and lower quality
food, the report said.
Unable to grow their own crops, many families have to buy
food at local markets where prices have spiked due to the
crisis, it said.
FAO and WFP said seeds, equipment, irrigation support, and
cash assistance are urgently needed to help farmers in the next
planting season starting in September, and to prevent conditions
from deteriorating.
"If (the planting season) fails the situation will worsen a
lot for the families affected," Coslet said.
