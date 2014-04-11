COLOMBO, April 11 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Friday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 3,568 500 6.61 6.63 182-day 7,662 5,337 6.79 6.80 364-day 13,661 4,656 7.03 7.04 Total 24,891 10,493 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)