COLOMBO, April 23 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 2,142 500 6.58 6.61 182-day 6,105 2,000 6.79 6.79 364-day 19,211 12,361 7.02 7.03 Total 27,458 14,861 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)